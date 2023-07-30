Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Lamborghini's First Ev To Be A 2+2 Grand Tourer, Will Debut In 2028. Know More

Lamborghini readying its first electric car for 2028 debut. Details here

Lamborghini has said that it is working on its first-ever electric car, which will debut in 2028. Originally announced in May 2021, the Italian supercar manufacturer has confirmed that its first pure electric vehicle will be a 2+2 grand tourer. The car will be sold strictly as an EV, claimed the automaker. However, the raging bull logoed supercar brand has not revealed further details about the upcoming pure electric grand tourer.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 30 Jul 2023, 14:35 PM
Follow us on:
The Lamborghini EV will have better ground clearance than other sports cars but lower than Urus. (Representational image)

Lamborghini CEO Stephen Winkelmann has previously hinted that the first-ever pure electric car from the company will come with more ground clearance than the automaker's sports cars. He also said that the ground clearance of the upcoming EV will be less than the Lamborghini Urus SUV. The head honcho of the automaker further stated that the car will be much more daily usable than the Huracan and Revuelto, but will not be a crossover.

(Also check: Lamborghini Urus S launched, sits below Urus Performante)

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
DISCONTINUED
Lamborghini Urus
₹3.1 Cr**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Lamborghini Urus S
₹4.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus Performante
₹4.22 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Porsche 911 Gt3
₹2.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz G-class
₹2.55 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw Xm
₹2.6 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Although it's too early to talk about the technical specifications of the upcoming electric car, Lamborghini CEO has already hinted it won't ride on an all-Lamborghini platform. Instead, this EV will benefit from the synergies of the Volkswagen Group, he said. For example, the Urus is mechanically related to the Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, and the Volkswagen Touareg.

As the focus on electrified powertrains has been growing across the world, Lamborghini is also investing in such greener powertrain technology. Lamborghini's flagship model, the Reveulto, already has a PHEV setup based around a new V12 engine. Winkelmann has divulged the plan saying that the company is slated to bring the Urus S/Performante and Huracan replacement with plug-in hybrid powertrains in 2024. The Urus successor is slated to come in 2029 in the form of an all-electric car.

First Published Date: 30 Jul 2023, 14:35 PM IST
TAGS: Urus Huracan Lamborghini electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS