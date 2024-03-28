Kia EV9 sweeps 2024 World Car Awards, clinches double title triumph

The Kia EV9 made waves at the 2024 World Car Awards, securing the coveted 2024 World Car of the Year title as well as the 2024 World Electric Vehicle title. This double triumph marks a significant achievement for Kia, propelling its award tally to five in the 20-year history of the World Car Awards.

The Kia EV9 emerged victorious from a pool of 38 global contenders, narrowing down to a final three alongside the BYD Seal and Volvo EX30, as announced at the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS). The selection process involved a jury of 100 distinguished international automotive journalists from 29 countries, who cast their votes based on their professional evaluations of each eligible vehicle.

According to Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia, the accolades reaffirm Kia's commitment to innovation and design excellence. He expressed pride in the recognition, highlighting the Kia EV9's role in redefining the driving experience for customers worldwide.

In the World Electric Vehicle category, the Kia EV9 faced stiff competition, ultimately triumphing over the BMW i5 and Volvo EX30. Eligible vehicles for this award must be solely powered by electric motors, with production volumes exceeding 5,000 units per year and availability in at least two major markets on two separate continents.

The World Car of the Year award, on the other hand, requires vehicles to be produced in volumes of at least 10,000 units per year, priced below the luxury-car level, and available in at least two major markets on two continents within a specified timeframe.

Kia's success at the World Car Awards is not new, with the Kia EV6 GT clinching the 2023 World Performance Car title and the Kia Telluride and Soul EV securing titles in 2020. While the Kia EV9's victories are a testament to its excellence, they also reflect the growing success of E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) based vehicles in the automotive industry, with the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Kia EV6 GT both winning multiple awards in previous years.

