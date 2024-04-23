Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kia EV2 in the works, could be the blockbuster Korean EV model India needs

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Apr 2024, 06:17 AM
  • Kia is looking at quickly expanding its electric vehicle portfolio and the Kia EV2 will sit at the one end of this spectrum.
Electric cars that are more affordable could be a gamechanger to revive demand for electric vehicles (EVs) that is currently slowing down the world over. And even as many carmakers are resorting to price cuts to inject much-need momentum, a few are also working on new models that while having a small battery and comparatively lesser range, could be priced extremely aggressively. Kia is on the list with the Kia EV2 promised as a gamechanger.

Kia currently sells a number of all-electric car models in markets across the world, including India where the EV6 comes in via import route while the EV9 full-size SUV is also expected to touch down. But eyes are peeled for smallerKia EVs like the EV3 which is expected to make its global debut this year, as well as on the EV4 sedan. But it is the in-development EV2 that could really take EVs to the masses.

Kia EV2: What is known so far

The EV2 will be the most-affordable Kia electric car when it is eventually launched. It may well also be the most significant with speculation that it could carry a price sticker of around $15,000 (approximately 12.50 lakh).

Speculations are rife that instead of going the hatch way, the EV2 will instead have a crossover body design with SUV-ish cues. In fact, there have been several spy shots of a heavily camouflaged test mule that have generously pointed to a boxy shape.

What is also reported on is that Kia is looking at eventually using its plant in Slovakia to begin manufacturing the EV2 but not before end of 2025. This plant will serve as the main hub for units meant for the European markets where competition from Chinese brand has become very intense.

