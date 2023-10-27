Japan Auto Show 2023: Suzuki e-Burgman and hydrogen-powered Burgman showcased

The Japan Mobility Show 2023 is underway and Japanese automakers are not only showcasing newer models but future technologies as well. While Suzuki’s car lineup has been much talked about at the Japan Auto Show this year, the company has also brought some exciting two-wheelers with alternative powertrains - the e-Burgman and Burgman Hydrogen - one of which could make its way to India in the near future.

The Suzuki e-Burgman is an electric version of the brand’s popular 125 cc scooter sold in India and other markets. While e-Burgman was caught testing in India on several occasions but only made its global debut earlier this year. Suzuki previously announced that the e-Burgman will get swappable batteries from Gachaco - a consortium created by the four major Japanese two-wheeler brands - Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki and Kawasaki. Through the demonstration of the Suzuki e-Burgman, the company aims to collect crucial data with respect to everyday usability.

The Suzuki Burgman Hydrogen is a prototype with a hydrogen tank and engine, showcasing the brand's research and development in the field

Previous details announced on the Suzuki e-Burgman include an AC synchronous motor churning out about 4 kW (5.3 bhp) and 18 Nm of peak torque. The battery pack will have a range of 44 km on a single charge. It’s likely that the e-Burgman will first go on sale in international markets before making its way to India in the near future amidst a more established electric market.

Apart from the e-Burgman, Suzuki has also showcased the Burgman Hydrogen at the Japan Auto Show. The Burgman Hydrogen is essentially the commercially available Burgman 400 ABS that has been fitted with a 70 MPa hydrogen tank and a hydrogen engine. The company is showcasing its initiative for hydrogen engines and the Burgman hydrogen is a test bed to show the brand’s capabilities. The development of hydrogen is part of the brand’s multi-pathway initiative for achieving carbon neutrality.

