Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV under scanner in US over power loss problem

Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV is under the scanner of US road safety agency over alleged power loss problems faced by several owners. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has started its investigation after nearly 40,000 Ioniq 5 EV owners raised the issue of power loss while on the move. The investigation will look into the Ioniq 5 models manufactured by the Korean auto giant last year. The electric SUV was launched in India in January during the Auto Expo 2023 at a price of 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Jun 2023, 09:41 AM
Follow us on:
Ioniq 5 in India comes with a 72.6 kWh battery although there is a smaller battery option in overseas markets as well. Its claimed range is around 630 kms.

The NHTSA has started its investigation into the safety hazard. According to the carmaker, Ioniq 5 EV's Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU), which powers the EV and low-voltage 12-volt batteries, is likely to be the reason behind the issue. Several Ioniq 5 owners have raised complaints about a loud popping noise after which a warning sign appears on the dashboard before they experience the loss of power. The agency's preliminary probe indicates ‘too much current within the unit can damage transistors, resulting in the inability to recharge the 12V battery’.

The Korean carmaker has assured that the issue will be rectified without any extra cost to the customers. Hyundai issued a statement on Monday, saying, “We value our cooperative relationship with NHTSA and have engaged in frequent, open and transparent dialogue with the agency on this topic."

Watch: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: First Drive Impressions

Also Read : Hyundai Exter SUV to launch in India on July 10. All you need to know 

Ioniq 5 is the flagship electric vehicle from Hyundai Motor. Along with the Ioniq 6, the Ioniq 5 forms the new-age EVs from the Korean auto giant, jointly developed with Kia underpinned by the Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). In India, the Ioniq 5 electric SUV comes equipped with a 72.6 kWh battery pack with a range of 631 kms (ARAI Certified). The single PMS electric motor produces 214 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai claims the EV can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC charger.

First Published Date: 20 Jun 2023, 09:41 AM IST
