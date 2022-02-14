Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Electric Vehicles Husqvarna Vektorr is second electric scooter from Bajaj factory: What to expect

Husqvarna Vektorr is second electric scooter from Bajaj factory: What to expect

Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter is expected to get premium styling and features.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Feb 2022, 02:21 PM
Vektorr scooter concept by Husqvarna comes based on Bajaj's Chetak Electric platform thus is expected to feature similar specifications and performance figures. (electrek.co)

Swedish premium two-wheeler manufacturer Husqvarna is readying its first-ever electric scooter Vektorr that will be manufactured in India by Bajaj Auto, partner of Pierer Mobility that owns KTM and Husqvarna. Husqvarna unveiled the Vektorr electric scooter in form of a concept model in May 2021. Now the electric scooter is all set to enter production.

(Also Read: Husqvarna Vektorr may hit production soon, share similarities with Bajaj Chetak)

Before Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter hits the market, here are some interesting facts to know about this EV.

Design

Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter was showcased with a radical styling when the company unveiled the concept model last year. However, the production model of Husqvarna Vektorr is expected to come in a more civilized form. Being built by Bajaj Auto in India, it can carry several similarities with the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter. There would be ample storage for the riders.

Features

Expect Husqvarna Vektorr to come loaded with a host of premium features. It is expected to get a full LED lighting package, a fully digital instrument cluster. It could also get an anti-theft alarm, reverse mode, cruise control etc.

Powertrain

Husqvarna Vektorr is likely to come based on the same platform and powertrain as Bajaj Chetak. In that case, the upcoming electric scooter is expected to get a 5.4 kWh brushless DC motor paired with a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The electric scooter is expected to run 95 km on a single charge and it would be able to run at a top speed of 70 kmph. Expect the Husqvarna Vektorr to get multiple riding modes.

Brake and suspension

Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter is expected to come equipped with a front disc brake and a rear drum brake, generating stopping energy. For suspension, the electric scooter could get a single-sided front fork and a rear monoshock positioned laterally.

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2022, 02:21 PM IST
TAGS: Husqvarna Bajaj electric vehicle electric scooter ev electric mobility Husqvarna Vektorr
