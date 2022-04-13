Greaves Electric partners with Mesha Energy to develop advanced batteries

Greaves Electric Mobility, the e-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton Limited, has announced strategic partnership with Mesha Energy Solutions, an energy storage technology company based out of Bangalore, India. The company informed that it aims to improve its battery technology with its latest association.

Greaves Electric Mobility has a range of electric vehicles in the market as of now, and focusing on battery technology as its top priority, the company said. “Battery is an integral part of EV and this association with the company is part of our strategy to create an enabling and robust EV ecosystem. Moreover, to deliver on our promise to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in India, our partnership with Mesha will help in delivering higher performance with advanced battery technology solutions to not only our customers in India but across the globe and strengthen our leadership position in EV," said Ram Rajappa, Chief Technology Officer, Greaves Electric Mobility.

Greaves Electric aims to use Mesha's expertise in ‘faster charging’ and aims to build its future batteries with longer cycle life. The company informed that Mesha's methodology enables two times faster charging which will benefit Greaves' future EV lineup. It also plans to utilise other battery tech options including integrated charge balancer from Mesha which allow batteries to charged and operate under optimal conditions.

Mesha said it is ‘excited’ to have partnered with Greaves Electric to address the requirement of electric batteries in vehicles. “Our goal is to create technologies to address the issues that are currently faced by batteries such as handling high power requirements, accepting high charging currents and improving the lifecycle for deep discharge applications," said Kannankote Sriram, Founder of Mesha.

Greaves Electric informed that in the last few months it has taken several steps to catalyze the growth of EVs in the Indian market. The EV maker said it acquired the electric 3-wheelers companies Bestway (ELE e-rickshaw), and MLR Auto (e-auto). In addition it also launched its EV factory in Ranipet (Tamil Nadu).

