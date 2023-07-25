HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Electric Car Range Can Suffer Big Time Under Very Hot Conditions: Study

Electric car range can suffer big time under very hot conditions: Study

The driving range of a fully-charged electric vehicle (EV) depends on a number of factors. From driving pattern to air-conditioning to vehicle load, an EV's battery can only take so much regardless of the technology it imbibes within. And while it has been known for some time that external or ambient temperature also plays a role in the range, a new study has found that very hot temperatures can drastically bring down figures.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jul 2023, 11:59 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
EV
File photo used for representational purpose.
EV
File photo used for representational purpose.

Extreme cold and even sweltering heat can have a detrimental impact on the range of an EV. A new study conducted by Seattle-based Recurrent highlights that temperatures above 38 degree Celsius can potentially drop the range of some EVs by as much as 31 per cent. While the study did not name the EVs that were examined, it does highlight that high temperatures will bring down drive range by much more than previously thought.

Recurrent, an online retail channel for EVs, highlights that while its study has been based on ‘limited data’, the findings may still be able to provide vital insights to owners of battery-powered mobility options.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 4 Ev
₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
₹ 8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Comet Ev
₹ 7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch Ev
₹12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Also watch: Tata Nexon EV Max Highway Drive Review

The impact of high temperatures on EV batteries and range is a very valid concern among buyers in many parts of the world, especially now that several countries in Europe and many regions in the United States are experiencing heat wave-like conditions. Closer home in India too, most places typically have long stretches of temperatures in the upper 30-degree range.

While battery technology is ever evolving and is likely to account for impact of high temperatures on range in the times to come, many suggest measures like parking in the shade and avoiding driving under harsh conditions to allow for an EV to perform at its optimal.

First Published Date: 25 Jul 2023, 11:59 AM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicle electric car electric mobility EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
VRPRIME Anti Fog Film For Car Mirror | Car Accessories Stickers | Water Repellent for Side Mirror Anti Rain Guard | Car Latest Exterior Interior Accessories | Suitable for All Car Mirror (4)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.