Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Dacia Spring Ev Shows What Renault Kwid Ev Could Be Like, A Much Expected Car In India

Dacia Spring EV shows what Renault Kwid EV could be like. Know more here

Renault Kwid EV is one of the most expected electric cars in India for a long time. A potentially affordable small zero-emission car for commuting in and around the city, the Kwid EV could be a perfect car for consumers who seek to buy an electric car but are restricted by the high prices. Renault already sells an all-electric version of the Kwid in the form of the City K-ZE in China and in Europe as Dacia Spring. It immediately became the cheapest new electric car on sale. Based on the same Kwid, the Dacia Spring is a rebadged form of the small hatchback that is now set to receive an update.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Jul 2023, 12:17 PM
Follow us on:
Dacia Spring EV is based on the Renault Kwid and shows us what the Kwid EV could look like if it comes to India.

The Dacia Spring EV is one of the most affordable electric cars sold in the European market. Built in China, the car is slated for a makeover for the 2024 model year and it has again fuelled the speculation of the Kwid EV's India launch. Interestingly, earlier this year in January, Renault hinted at its intention to launch a mass-market electric car in India, which indicated that a pure electric version of the Kwid hatchback could enter the Indian market that is witnessing a growing number of EVs here and increasing demand for them as well.

Also Read : Renault India crosses ten lakh production milestone. Check details

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Hyundai Exter
₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Aura
₹6.3 - 8.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Amaze
₹6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Renault Triber
₹6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Renault Kwid is one of the most successful products of the French automaker in India to date. In fact, while Renault has discontinued all its previous models, the Kwid is still on sale in the country. Considering that it is not too much to expect that an electric car based on the Kwid would be introduced in the country. However, in order to achieve affordable pricing, Renault will have to build the car locally in India at its alliance plant in Chennai and source components locally as well.

Speaking about the range of the Dacia Spring EV, it gets energy from a single electric motor that churns out 44 hp of peak power in the base version and offers a 230 km range on a single charge.

First Published Date: 05 Jul 2023, 12:17 PM IST
TAGS: Renault Kwid Renault Kwid Renault electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS