BYD Seal EV bookings open, will launch on 5th March

BYD India has announced that they have started accepting bookings for their upcoming electric vehicle, Seal. The electric sedan will be unveiled officially to the Indian market on March 5th. Customers who book the BYD Seal by April 30, 2024, stand a chance of receiving a complimentary UEFA match ticket and round-trip flight ticket from India to the match city.

It is expected that the Seal will be the new flagship electric vehicle for BYD. As of now, the brand only sells the e6 MPV and the Atto3 crossover SUV. They are priced at ₹29.15 lakh and ₹33.99 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom.

BYD Seal: Range, battery and performance

BYD Seal is offered with single and dual-motor options. Depending on the version that the customer opts for, the electric sedan will be able to produce 308 bhp and 360 Nm or 522 bhp and 670 Nm. The rear-wheel drive powertrain has a WLTP-claimed range of 570 km whereas the dual-motor setup has a WLTP-claimed range of 520 km. These specs are for the larger 82.5 kWh battery pack.

There will also be a smaller 61.4 kWh battery pack that has a WLTP-claimed range of 460 km. The electric motor puts out 201 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 310 Nm. The smaller battery pack can be DC fast-charged up to speeds of 110 kW whereas the larger battery pack supports 150 kW.

Also Read : BYD Seal EV details revealed ahead of launch: Check range, features and specs

BYD Seal: Safety rating

The Seal is one of the safest electric vehicles that a customer can buy in the Indian market. It passed the Euro NCAP crash test with 5-star safety rating last year. The Seal EV scored 89 per cent for adult occupants, 87 per cent for child occupants, 82 per cent for Vulnerable Road Users and 76 per cent in Safety Assist. The Seal EV that was tested was equipped with dual front airbags, belt pre-tensioners, belt load limiters, side airbags and a centre airbag. There were also ISOFIX child seat mounts, airbag cut-off switch and seatbelt reminders. Other features on offer are Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Assist System and Fatigue / Distraction Detection.

First Published Date: