BYD Seal EV details revealed ahead of launch: Check range, features and specs

China-based electric vehicle manufacturer BYD is gearing up to drive in its third electric car to India with the launch of Seal on March 5. The EV maker will introduce the Seal EV which was earlier showcased during the Auto Expo held in January last year. While bookings for the BYD Seal EV is yet to start officially, details of the electric car has been revealed ahead of its launch next week. The Seal EV, BYD's third electric car for India after the Atto 3 and e6, will be brought through the completely built unit (CBU) route.

The Seal EV will become the most premium offering from BYD in India. It will be placed above the Atto 3 electric SUV launched in 2022. BYD Seal will be based on the Chinese EV maker's dedicated e-Platform 3.0 meant for electric vehicles. It is currently sold in global markets in two broad trims and rivals the likes of Tesla Model 3. In India, it is likely to take on the likes of Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 among others.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING BYD Seal 82.5 kWh 200 Kmph 700 km ₹ 55 - 60 Lakhs View Details Toyota Camry 2487.0 cc Multiple Automatic ₹ 46.17 Lakhs Compare Lexus ES 2487.0 Multiple Both ₹ 56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai IONIQ 6 77.4 kWh 185 Kmph 631 Km ₹ 65 Lakhs View Details BYD e6 71.7 kWh 130 Kmph 415 km ₹ 29.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc Multiple Both ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers

BYD Seal: Specs

In terms of specs, the Seal EV stands 4,800 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width and 1,460 mm in height. The design of the BYD Seal EV is influenced by the Ocean X concept that was showcased in 2021. It has an aerodynamic body that promises a drag coefficient of just 0.21 cd. In terms of looks, the Seal gets crystal LED headlamps with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, full-width LED taillights running across the entire length of the boot-lid.

BYD Seal: Interior and features

On the inside, the Seal comes with premium look and soft-touch materials. The dashboard is dominated by a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, similar to the one seen inside the Atto 3. The digital driver display measures 10.25 inches. Other features include a head-up display and two wireless charging pads among others.

BYD Seal: Range, battery and performance

The Seal EV will be powered by a single PMS and dual-motor options. It will be capable of generating 227 bhp of power and 360 Nm of peak torque. BYD says thte EV can sprint 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. The EV will come equipped with a 82.5 kWh battery pack which promises range of up to 570 kms on a single charge. BYD Seal will support fast charging at speeds of up to 150 kW. This could help the EV to recharge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 37 minutes.

BYD Seal: Safety rating

The Seal will also be one of the safest electric cars on Indian roads. It passed the Euro NCAP crash test with 5 star safety rating last year. The Seal EV scored 89 per cent for adult occupants, 87 per cent for child occupants, 82 per cent for Vulnerable Road Users and 76 per cent in Safety Assist. The Seal EV that was tested was equipped with dual front airbags, belt pre-tensioners, belt load limiters, side airbags and a centre airbag. There were also ISOFIX child seat mounts, airbag cut-off switch and seatbelt reminders. Other features on offer are Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Assist System and Fatigue / Distraction Detection.

First Published Date: