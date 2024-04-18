BYD Atto 3 receives ARAI homologation certification, removes import restrictions

BYD India, the Indian subsidiary of Chinese EV giant BYD, has announced it has received the homologation certification from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for the Atto 3 electric SUV. The BYD Atto 3 was launched in 2022 and sales were restricted to just 2,500 units as per government regulations for importing vehicles in limited quantities. However, the homologation certification opens room for BYD to retail the Atto 3 in higher numbers and even look at local assembly.

Speaking about receiving the certification, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President - Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, "With the EU type-approval for vehicles produced in small series, we launched the BYD ATTO 3 in October 2022, which received great responses from our customers. Now, securing the homologation certificate for the BYD Atto 3 model marks a pivotal moment in BYD India's growth trajectory. This significant accomplishment enables us to broaden our reach and deliver cutting-edge, environmentally conscious mobility solutions to an ever-expanding customer base in India. It brings us closer to our long-term commitment to India, ensuring that our customers are supported with state-of-the-art sustainable mobility technologies and a hassle-free ownership experience. We are immensely proud to have completed all the necessary tests and are delighted to receive the certificate."

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is priced from ₹ 34 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and localising the model would make it more competitively priced against the MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400, and the upcoming Tata Curvv EV.

The BYD Atto 3 is priced from ₹34 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The electric SUV comes packed with a host of features including Level 2 ADAS, electrically adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a 60.48 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 521 km (ARAI certified) on a single charge. The model packs a single PMS electric motor tuned for 201 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque.

BYD says the certification will enable the Atto 3 to reach “larger audiences, meet growing customer demand, and contribute to the growth of India’s electric passenger vehicle market." Should the automaker begin local assembly, prices for the Atto 3 could see a revision and will be more competitive, enabling the model to sell in higher volumes. We drove the BYD Atto 3 in late 2022 and came back impressed with what the e-SUV had to offer.

In the meantime, BYD is focusing on its newest launch in India. The company recently introduced the BYD Seal electric sedan priced between ₹41 lakh and ₹53 lakh (ex-showroom) that packs 308 bhp and 360 Nm on the Dynamic variant, going up to 522 bhp and 670 Nm on the top-spec variant. The sedan can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds on the top trim and promises a range of 650 km (claimed). BYD also retails the e6 electric MPV in India.

