BMW Vision Neue Klasse X SUV concept breaks cover, previews next-gen iX3 e-SUV

BMW has taken the wraps off the all-new Vision Neue Klasse X SUV concept, previewing the design theme on its future electric SUVs, particularly the next-generation iX3. The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X SUV concept is the next step in the brand’s design transformation, which started with the Vision Neue Klasse X sedan concept unveiled last year. The dramatically different design direction will feature on the new BMW iX3, scheduled for reveal in 2025.

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept gets familiar elements with completely new detailing. The Neue Klasse X rethinks the kidney grille design on the SUV concept featuring two tall and thin elements, borrowing cues from the 1960s Neue Klasse sedans and coupes. The grille is flanked by LEDs on either side with an upright nose on the concept. The overall styling is evolutionary of what we currently see on the larger iX.

The cabin gets the BMW Panoramic Vision placed across the width of the windscreen

The rear of the Neue Klasse X concept features new L-shaped taillights, while the C-pillar continues to incorporate the Hofmeister kink, a classic design theme on all BMWs. The automaker says it’s used recycled mono-materials in the concept, which will be more cost-effective and is easy to replace and recycle for future use.

The cabin gets equally striking elements including the dashboard design and infotainment screen that appear to be closer to production. The cabin sports a massive infotainment unit in the centre but the highlight is the new BMW Panoramic Vision placed across the width of the windscreen. The display gives out all the vital information of the car without making the interior screen heavy. The cabin also gets a new steering wheel that’s less round and comes with haptic controls.

BMW says the cabin on the Vision Neue Klasse X concept has been developed based on surveys of thousands of drivers and data from over 10 million vehicles sold. The interior features recycled materials including plant and mineral-based, as well as recycled marine plastics.

On the performance front, BMW has not revealed the specifications that power the concept. However, the Vision Neue Klasse X comes with the sixth-generation eDrive system that incorporates two new motors and new round lithium-ion battery cells in place of prismatic cells. The automaker has also upgraded the tyre designs and developed a new braking system for EVs, which will debut on the Neue Klasse models. BMW claims a 25 per cent increment in efficiency and a 30 per cent improvement in range as a result of the changes.

The new batteries are also said to be 20 per cent more energy-dense than the current BMW EVs, while the new cars will be underpinned by an 800-volt electrical architecture that will be able to charge the car 30 per cent faster than the current iX3, given the compatibility with 150 kW DC chargers.

The Vision Neue Klasse vehicles will also feature four high-performance computers, including the ‘heart of joy’ system, which will control all the dynamic functions of the car. The new system will be essential to process the driver assistance features five times faster than the current technology, particularly on the power-hungry M derivatives.

The first production vehicle based on the Vision Neue Klasse X will be built at BMW’s Debrecen facility in Hungary. More details on the final version should be available later this year.

