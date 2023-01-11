Auto Expo 2023: BYD Seal electric sedan makes India debut, deliveries in Diwali

BYD India unveiled the new Seal premium electric sedan in India at the Auto Expo 2023, marking the brand’s third product for the market . The new BYD Seal arrives after the e6 electric MPV and Atto 3 electric SUV, and will be launched in the last quarter of the calendar year. Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President - BYD India, also confirmed that deliveries will begin around Diwali.

The BYD Seal is a premium electric offering and competes with the Tesla Model 3 in global markets. The model measures 4,800 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width and 1,460 mm in height. It derives its design from the Ocean X concept that was showcased in 2021. The model is low slung and with an aerodynamic body that promises a drag coefficient of just 0.21 cd. The Seal is also rich on the feature front with the crystal LED headlamps with the boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, full-width LED taillights running across the entire length of the boot-lid.

The cabin gets a premium look with soft-touch materials overall. It also gets the 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, while there’s a bigger 10.25-inch digital instrument console with a head-up display. The centre console packs the drive selector and AC vents, along with two wireless charging pads.

The BYD Seal is based on the automaker’s dedicated e-Platform 3.0 and is available with the Blade battery pack. Globally, there are two battery options - 61.4 kWh and 82.5 kWh. The former offers a range of 550 km on a single charge, while the latter delivers 700 km (CLTC) on a single charge. It’s likely that the latter will make its way to the Indian market this year. BYD also offers fast charging capability of up to 150 kW with the bigger pack, while the smaller pack is compatible with fast chargers up to 110 kW.

Powertrain options on the electric sedan include a single PMS and dual-motor options. India will get the more powerful dual-motor version with a combined 523 bhp on offer. 0-100 kmph comes in 3.8 seconds on the all-electric sedan. The BYD Seal will be a premium offering and prices are expected to be around ₹65-70 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The model will lock horns against the Kia EV6 and the BMW i4 at this price point.

Apart from the BYD Seal, the Chinese auto giant also showcased the Atto 3 limited edition in the forest green shade restricted to just 1,200 units. It also commenced deliveries of the new standard Atto 3 to customers from today onwards.

