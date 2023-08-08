Audi RS6 sedan likely to return as an EV in 2025. Details here

The Audi RS6 is all set to return in 2025 and that too in a pure electric sedan form, reports British automotive publication Autocar UK. Since 2010, Audi RS6 has been sold in Avant form only, as the last RS6 sedan was rolled out in 2010 and featured the same V10 engine under its hood found in the Lamborghini Gallardo and Audi R8. The report also claims that the Audi RS6 electric sedan will go on sale one year after the A6 e-tron.

The upcoming Audi RS6 electric sedan may come carrying the e-tron nomenclature just like other electric cars from the German luxury auto manufacturer. Audi has already started testing the RS6 EV. Expect it to come offering significantly more power compared to the internal combustion engine-powered RS6 Avant that is currently on sale.

Also Read : Audi partners with Chinese auto giant SAIC Motor to develop future electric vehicles

The report claims that the upcoming Audi RS6 EV will share its platform with the upcoming A6 e-tron. Both the upcoming electric luxury cars will be based on Volkswagen AG's Premium Platform Electric (PPE) chassis. Another upcoming electric car from the same group, Porsche Macan EV too will be underpinned by this same architecture and is slated to debut sometime later this year.

Audi has not officially said anything about the naming of the upcoming electric car or the specifications of the new RS6 EV. However, it could come promising a 700 km range on a single charge, similar in line with the Audi A6 e-tron that was unveiled in a concept form in 2021. This means it would come promising more range than any of Audi's electric offerings. There would be fast charging capability as well, allowing the electric sedan to get energy for a 300 km range in just 10 minutes. The sedan is expected to come equipped with a dual motor set-up, with each power mill fitted to one axle and sending power to all four wheels. There would be an entry-level rear-wheel drive model as well.

First Published Date: