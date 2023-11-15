You can now finance Ather e-scooters with 35% lower EMIs than banks. Here’s how

Ather Energy has announced its latest partnership with digital commerce platform OTO to help facilitate easy financing options for customers. OTO is one of the leading players in two-wheeler financing and aims to target the younger customer base looking to bring home their first electric two-wheeler. Ather Energy retails two e-scooters in the country - 450S and 450X - priced from ₹1.30 lakh, going up to ₹1.38 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

As part of the partnership, Ather and OTO will be offering the ‘Super EMI’ finance scheme that offers the option to lower EMIs by 35 per cent than banks. This, in turn, will help make the electric scooter range more affordable, allowing a more flexible and convenient payment structure for customers. Buyers can finance the vehicle through OTO’s digital commerce platform with a host of other financial services to choose from.

The partnership between Ather Energy and OTO is expected to open new avenues for growth for either party

Speaking on the alliance, Sumit Chhazed, Co-Founder and CEO - OTO, said, “The OTO-Ather partnership represents a momentous leap forward in our journey to redefine two-wheeler financing and help the EV industry grow and strengthen in India. By collaborating with Ather Energy, a trailblazing name in e-scooters, we are opening doors to a new level of convenience and accessibility for EV Enthusiasts on our platform across India. In addition to this, we are delighted to provide Ather customers with access to our innovative financial solutions, such as the Super EMI, delivering reduced EMIs and a versatile repayment framework. We believe in offering not only a wide range of personalized financing choices but also the unique advantages of our platform."

Both Ather Energy and OTO believe the partnership will help unlock new avenues for growth and innovation for either party. The customer, in the end, benefits from more flexible financing options, which works out according to their requirement. OTO will be providing its services to Ather Energy customers in over 22 cities, where it is present at the moment.

