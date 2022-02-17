Almost half of drivers in UK would sign up for electric cars: Study

The study claims that this shift in preference for electric vehicles could be rooted in the recent expansion of the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) in the UK capital city.

Almost half of the drivers in the UK would sign up for electric cars, indicates a study by the AA. The research has found that almost half of the motorists in the UK would take an electric car lesson if such things were offered by the driving schools. The study claims that it found 44 per cent of the 13,000 drivers it surveyed would like the chance of an electric vehicle lesson to get more knowledge about the new clean mobility technology.

The study reveals that young people and motorists who live in London are more prone to shift to electric mobility. Around 49 per cent of the people aged between 18-24 years have said that they would be interested in an electric car lesson, while 53 per cent of people residing in London said the same thing.

The study claims that this shift in preference for electric vehicles could be rooted in the recent expansion of the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) in the UK capital city. This strategy might prompt the drivers to consider driving low-emission or zero-emission vehicles rather than the highly polluting petrol or diesel engine powered vehicles.

The research also claims the transition to electric cars are confusing for motorists who have been more accustomed to petrol and diesel-powered vehicles for a long period.

The UK is one of the key markets for electric vehicles. It was one of the top markets in terms of electric vehicle sales in the European countries in 2021.

The UK government has already announced a ban on the sales of new petrol and diesel cars. This is prompting more people to think openly about electric vehicles. Learning to drive an EV is the first preference for them while charging and range are secondary.

