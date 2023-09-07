2023 Tata Nexon EV breaks cover. Gets all-new design, interior, & tech upgrades. Bookings begin on EV day

Tata Motors has taken the wraps off the 2023 Nexon EV facelift that comes with major upgrades over the outgoing version. The electric SUV gets the new Curvv-inspired design language as seen on its petrol and diesel-powered siblings. The new Nexon EV also gets massive changes on the tech front packing several segment-first features. Bookings for the new Nexon EV begin on World EV Day, September 9, 2023, at 8 am, for a token amount of ₹21,000. Prices will be announced on September 14.

The new Tata Nexon EV variants have been rebadged as Long Range and Mid Range instead of Prime and Max. The Long Range variant promises a range of 465 km, 12 km more than before. The Mid Range variant promises a range of 325 km on a single charge, 13 km more than before.

Also Read : 2023 Tata Nexon facelift review: Nearly all-new subcompact SUV

The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift packs more power and range than its predecessor. It also gets a complete overhaul on the tech front

The electric SUV gets a Gen2 motor that is now capable of running up to 16,000 rpm from the earlier 12,000 rpm. The new motor produces 106.4 kW (142.6 bhp) and a whopping 2,500 Nm of peak torque at the wheel. Tata says it has expanded the flat torque curve by 750 rpm across the range for more consistent performance. 0-100 kmph comes up in 8.9 seconds while the top speed is now rated at 150 kmph, from 120 kmph on the older version. Tata says the NVH levels are flatter and lower than before as well. The new Nexon EV also gets regeneration through paddle shifters, while regen has improved by 10-15 per cent. The SUV gets the lowest rolling resistance tyre on a car.

The new Tata Nexon EV Medium Range now comes with a 7.2 kW charging, which was specific to the Max version earlier. The company claims a full charge in 56 minutes using a fast charger. The model also gets a V2L (Vehicle to Load) and V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle) charging, similar to what we’ve seen on the Hyundai Ioniq 5. With V2L, the new Nexon EV can do up to 3.3 kVA, while V2V will allow charging ability up to 5 kVA on a compatible EV and 3.3 kVA on a non-compatible EV.

Other comforts include automatic climate control with Xpress cooling and auto defogger, and more. The safety features include six airbags, ISOFIX anchorages, ABS and ESP as standard, a 360-degree camera with sensors at the front and rear, seatbelt reminder for all occupants, and front parking assist. The SUV also gets a blind-view monitor enabled by the 360-degree camera. Tata has improved the crashworthiness of the SUV with a reinforced body structure using high-strength steel in its construction. The company says that’s necessary to meet the requirements for the side pole impact test under global crash test norms.

Furthermore, the battery pack continues to be IP67 protected, while also meeting the AIS038 standards and ASIL C compliance. There are continuous telematics scanning critical parameters on the e-SUV. Other safety tech include emergency call and breakdown call as standard, along with hill descent control, hill ascent control, panic break alert, auto vehicle hold, and and i-TPMS.

The new 10.25-inch screen is supported by a powerful processor for better audio-visual experience. The screen is also 45 per cent larger than before when compared to the 7-inch unit on the older version. The new Nexon EV also gets a 320-watt Harman-sourced JBL sound system with five speakers, while the new digital console will now be able to display navigation.

First Published Date: