2022 Hero Optima CX electric scooter to launch soon

The upcoming 2022 Hero Optima HX is likely to be offered in two variants - CX and CX ER (Extended Range).

Hero Electric is gearing up for the introduction of a new scooter soon. It is planning on upgrading the Optima CX series for 2022, as per details revealed through the official transport department website.

The upcoming 2022 Hero Optima HX is likely to be offered in two variants - CX and CX ER (Extended Range). These trims are expected to replace the existing Optima HX range of e-scooters. Both the trims may differ from each other in terms of battery pack configuration. While the CX is expected to feature a single battery unit, the latter is likely to come equipped with a dual battery pack.

Expect the company to tweak the new scooter with some styling updates, in addition to that, there will also be some notable technical changes. The new Optima CX electric scooter is expected to be more powerful than the model it replaces. Also, the company is also likely to update the overall efficiency of its electric motor.

The scooter is likely to come equipped with some notable features such as cruise control, walk assist, reverse mode, a digital instrument cluster, USB charging port, LED headlamps and an anti-theft alarm with a remote key.

It will continue to ride on 12-inch wheels shod with 90/90 section tubeless tyres from Continental as found previously. As far as the pricing goes, the new scooter is likely to cost upwards of the existing offering. Currently, Hero Optima HX has been priced at ₹55,850 for the single battery variant and ₹65,640 (both prices ex-showroom) for the dual-battery variant.

