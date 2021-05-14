This limited edition Lamborghini may be the priciest pre-owned car in India

Supercars are always super expensive and have a place of prominence in the garage of the rich and famous who can afford to have one of these. Rarely ever though is a limited edition super car available in the second-hand market and this is what makes one particular unit of Lamborghini Aventador SVJ special.

Big Boy Toyz, known for its collection of pre-owned luxury, exotic and imported cars for sale in India, recently announced acquiring what it claims as the most expensive pre-owned car ever in the country. The shiny yellow Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is available for purchase even if its price tag - not revealed by the company - is likely to be astronomically high considering it is a limited edition.

The two-seater Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is powered by a naturally-aspirated V12 petrol engine and has a seven-speed ISR Automated Manual Transmission. It has a mammoth 759 bhp on offer and a menacing 720 Nm of torque. Only 900 units of the car were ever made.

Big Boy Toyz expects a considerable amount of interest for this particular model and although it has not revealed details of the previous owner, is confident of rising preference for supercars to stay. "We are thrilled to announce the procurement and sale of India’s most expensive car from Big Boy Toyz and are overwhelmed with the response we have received in just two days," said Jatin Ahuja, Founder and CEO.

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ has a company ex-showroom price tag of around ₹6 crore and all Lamborghini vehicles in India are imported.