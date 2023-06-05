World Environment Day: Mahindra offering free Pollution Under Control checks

Mahindra & Mahindra is offering free Pollution Under Control (PUC) checks at all its dealerships across the country on June 5 and 6 on the occasion of the World Environment Day. The PUC check is conducted using a specialized instrument called a Pollution Checking Machine (PCM). It analyzes a vehicle's exhaust gases to measure the concentration of pollutants that can have adverse impacts on human health.

With this initiative, the carmaker aims to highlight its commitment towards environmental awareness. Over the last few years, the OEM has taken many steps to minimize its environmental impact, thus contributing towards a greener future.

One such initiative undertaken by Mahindra in September last year involved partnering with Shell for a waste oil recycling program. The company had implemented this program in 13 of its dealerships, which has resulted in recirculation of 49,780 liters of waste oil so far. Under the tie-up, Shell collects used oil from Mahindra dealerships through its partners, and ensures its circularity.

The company, last month, expanded this program to additional five dealerships, further strengthening the company's commitment towards sustainable practices.

Mahindra has also adopted mECO car wash program, under which it conserves water used while washing cars. The ongoing initiative limits water usage to at least one liter per wash, resulting in significant water savings. The carmaker claims to have saved 33.30 million liters of water last year alone.

