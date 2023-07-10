Copyright © HT Media Limited
Watch: River swallows several cars in Manali, scary footage surfaces

Himachal Pradesh along with several other states across the northern part of India has been witnessing incessant rainfall over the last few days. As a result, several areas of the Himalayan state have faced landslides and flash floods, damaging road infrastructure, houses and other properties as well. Several people have been killed as well. Viral videos that emerged online have revealed how flash floods and landslides have damaged several cars in multiple places across Himachal Pradesh.

Updated on: 10 Jul 2023, 15:59 PM
Incessant rain in Himachal Pradesh has caused havoc damaging roads and several cars over the last few days. (PTI)

The latest video has emerged online showing multiple cars parked at an area in Manali, the popular tourist destination and one of the key cities in the state are being swept away by the Beas River. The video shows multiple cars being washed away by the river like toys. As it looks, the cars were parked in a low-lying area, where the water level increased suddenly and the force of the water swallowed them before their owners were able to take the vehicles to safer places. However, it is not clear if anyone has been injured or died because of this.

Also Read : Himachal flash floods and landslides cause havoc on cars and roads. How to protect your car in such situations

Not only in Manali but several other regions of the state have faced similar incidents, where cars parked on the road or at the edge of the cliff have been either washed away by the river or damaged by falling rocks. In another video, it has been revealed how three cars crossing a section of the Kalka-Shimla National Highway 5 of Himachal Pradesh escaped a sudden rockfall that could have caused a fatal accident. One of the three cars, as was seen in the viral video, narrowly escaped from getting hit by a heavy rock.

First Published Date: 10 Jul 2023, 15:59 PM IST
