First unit of River Indie electric scooter rolls out of factory

The scooter is being produced at the company's facility in Hoskote, Karnataka
Deliveries of the scooter are slated to begin in September
The scooter comes powered by a 6.7 kWh electric motor
The motor comes paired with a 4 kWh battery pack
It claims a real-world riding range of 120 km in Eco mode
It can be charged up to 80 per cent in 5 hours using a standard charger
The scooter can hit 0-40 kmph in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 90 kmph
It gets three riding modes - Eco, Ride and Rush
There is an LCD instrument cluster and LED lights on offer