First unit of River Indie electric scooter rolls out of factory

Published Aug 27, 2023

The scooter is being produced at the company's facility in Hoskote, Karnataka

 Deliveries of the scooter are slated to begin in September

The scooter comes powered by a 6.7 kWh electric motor

The motor comes paired with a 4 kWh battery pack

 It claims a real-world riding range of 120 km in Eco mode

 It can be charged up to 80 per cent in 5 hours using a standard charger

The scooter can hit 0-40 kmph in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 90 kmph

It gets three riding modes - Eco, Ride and Rush

There is an LCD instrument cluster and LED lights on offer
