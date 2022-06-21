Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Watch: Leopard Hit By A Car On The Highway, Escapes Severely Bruised

Watch: Leopard hit by a car on the highway, escapes severely bruised

The video reveals a leopard stuck under the bonnet of a Maruti Suzuki Celerio on a highway, with the car's front profile badly damaged.
By : Updated on : 21 Jun 2022, 02:13 PM
Screen grab from the video. (Image: Twitter/Milind Pariwakam)

A disturbing video has surfaced online showing a fully grown leopard stuck under the bonnet of a Maruti Suzuki Celerio on a highway. Half of its body seems to be beneath the car's bonnet. The video also reveals how the car's front profile has been damaged due to the impact and the severely bruised back of the big cat. At the end of the video, it is seen the car reverses and the leopard manages to escape ending its struggle. The leopard is seen jumping from a wall on the opposite side. The incident reportedly took place in Chandanpuri ghat, Pune-Nashik highway (NH50), Maharashtra.

Since the video was posted online, it became viral and many netizens requested Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to take necessary actions so such incidents don't happen on national highways. According to many, the incident is a result of bad planning, which can is causing danger for both the passing animals and making the roads unsafe for citizens as well.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.15 - 6.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.11 - 5.93 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.35 kmpl
₹5.4 - 7.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.05 kmpl
₹5.44 - 9.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹5.49 - 8.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Many national highways across India run through forests, endangering many animals as well as the passing vehicles and their occupants as well. The death of animals due to impact with a passing vehicle is nothing new. Also, many vehicles also face mishaps while impacting the road crossing animals. The latest video too comes as one of them.

First Published Date: 21 Jun 2022, 02:13 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Celerio
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS