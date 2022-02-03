Watch: How Mahindra customised XUV700 for Paralympian Avani Lekhara

The specially customised Mahindra XUV700's front passenger seat has been designed to come out of the cabin with just a press of a button.

Mahindra has posted a video showing how the special customised XUV700 SUV that the company has presented to Paralympian Anavi Lekhara earlier last month. The automaker delivered the customised XUV700 SUV to Lekhara, India's para shooter who became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics last year.

(Also Read: Mahindra delivers custom-made XUV700 Gold to paralympian Avani Lekhara)

This SUV was built as Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra in August 2021, had asked the company's Chief of Global Product Development Veluswamy R, to design an SUV for Avani Lekhara.

The latest video showcased by the automaker reveals how the front passenger seat comes out and goes back to the cabin. This allows Avani Lekhara to sit on the seat once it is out and with just a push of a button the seat goes back inside the cabin with her sitting on it.

The homegrown automaker has posted the video from the official Twitter handle of the Mahindra XUV700 SUV, where it wrote “An exhilarating ride for an exemplary champion. The custom-built #XUV700 is our way of honouring Ms. @AvaniLekhara, who inspired the whole nation."

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has been known for acknowledging the key sportspersons for their achievements in his own unique way. After the Tokyo Olympics, the automaker honoured several Olympians by presenting Mahindra cars. Mahindra wished to present a specially developed XUV700 SUV to Lekhara after she won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

After receiving the SUV last month Avani Lekhara tweeted her picture with the XUV700 and wrote that cars like these are a big step towards a more inclusive India. “Thank you @anandmahindra sir and the entire team at @Mahindra_Auto involved in making this customised car! Cars like these are a big step towards a more Inclusive India and I also look forward to many more of these on road!," she tweeted.

First Published Date: