Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun & Tiguan to get more expensive from January 1, 2024

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced its plans to increase prices across its car range by up to two per cent with effect from January 1, 2024. The German auto giant said that the price increment was being made owing to rising input and material costs. The price hike will affect all models in Volkswagen India’s lineup including the Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 12 Dec 2023, 15:12 PM
The 2 per cent price hike affects all Volkswagen models sold in India

The exact price increase should depend on the model and variant. Volkswagen India said that it “continues to absorb most of the input cost increase, however, some impact will have to be passed on to the end consumers." VW India’s current lineup starts with the Virtus sedan priced from 11.48 lakh onwards, followed by the Taigun compact SUV priced from 11.62 lakh onwards. The Volkswagen Tiguan sits on top of the brand’s portfolio and is priced at 35.16 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

The Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun were updated earlier this year with new variants and colours, while the automaker also introduced the Sound Edition bringing special graphics and other updates to the sedan and SUV. VW is yet to announce its new product for India with a subcompact SUV said to be in the works while the Volkswagen ID.5 electric SUV is expected to arrive as the brand's new flagship in 2024.

Other carmakers including MG Motor India, Audi, BMW, Tata Motors, and Citroen, among others, have announced price hikes for the new calendar year. Most price hikes are in the vicinity of 1-2 per cent and will vary depending on the model and variant. Most carmakers and dealerships are also offering several year-end discounts on the MY2023 stock, so make sure to check with your preferred dealer for a good deal till the end of December.

First Published Date: 12 Dec 2023, 15:00 PM IST
TAGS: Virtus price hike 2024 Volkswagen Taigun Volkswagen Virtus Volkswagen India Volkswagen Tiguan Volkswagen Cars
