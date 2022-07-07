Volkswagen unveils new Amarok pickup truck with Ford DNA, promises nearly 300 hp

Volkswagen has finally unveiled its much-hyped 2023 Amarok midsize pickup truck that comes with a Ford DNA. The pickup truck shares a host of components with the Ford Ranger. The pickup truck has been built from the ground up, claims the German automaker. This makes it completely different from its predecessor, which sold more than 830,000 units since 2010.

The new Volkswagen Amarok is based on Ford's updated T6 architecture that also underpins the new Ford Ranger. However, it doesn't mean the new Amarok is just a rebadged version of the Ranger, as the former model comes with a wide range of distinctive features.

The new Volkswagen Amarok comes available in both single cab and double cab configurations. The double-cab version measures 5,350 mm in length. This makes the new Volkswagen Amarok 96 mm longer than the predecessor, while the wheelbase too has been increased by 173 mm. The overhangs of the new pickup have been shortened for better off-roading. It also promises to come with improved approach and departure angles. The width of the pickup has been decreased by 34 mm to 1,910 mm. The height of the vehicle too grew by 10 mm to 1,888 mm. It runs on 17-inch steel wheels, while there is a 21-inch alloy option on offer as well.

Speaking about the powertrain, the new Amarok comes available in four diesel engines and one petrol engine option. The range-topping diesel motor is a 3.0-litre V6 unit that churns out 238 hp of power. The petrol motor is a 2.3-litre turbocharged engine that is capable of pumping out 298 hp power. Other diesel engines include a 2.0-litre TDI motor. Transmission options include a 10-speed automatic gearbox as standard, while there are a six-speed automatic, five-speed manual and six-speed manual units as well.

