Volkswagen to introduce ID.Buzz electric van in three distinct variants

Volkswagen ID.Buzz electric van aims to bring back the iconic microbus in an all-electric form. The upcoming all-electric van will be available in three different variants. These will be passenger, ride pooling and ride-hailing variants, claims a report by AutoNews.

Also Read: This Volkswagen pick-up is re-worked to be a hardcore off-road demon

It will be available as a six-seater model and it will focus on the ride-pooling market. The rear seats will be individually available, while each passenger will reportedly have a separate infotainment screen.

In the US market, the EV will get a four-seat configuration at the rear and will be offered as a ride-hailing model. Two of the rear seats will face forward, while two will face rear in this US-market-spec model. As the report further claims the commercial variant of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz will target the parcel and goods delivery companies.

The seating alignments and cabin of the electric van will be designed in three different variants keeping the focus on different market segments. However, there will be some similarities in terms of technology onboard. All three variants of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz electric van will get a Level 4 autonomous driving system.

The Volkswagen ID.Buzz is going to be a key model from the German automobile brand. As VW is aiming to become a major player in the global EV market, ID.Buzz will be one of the key zero-emission vehicles in the brand's portfolio by 2030.

According to VW, the Level 4 autonomous driving technology of ID.Buzz will eliminate the requirement of a human driver. According to Christian Senger, head of development for autonomous driving at Volkswagen, the OEM is targeting to grab a large chunk of the future delivery vehicle market. Autonomous delivery vans is a part of that strategy.

Speaking about the power source of Volkswagen ID.Buzz, the electric van will be powered by battery packs ranging between 48 kWh and 111 kWh. The automaker will start selling the ID.Buzz electric van from next year in the European market. In the US market, it is expected to go on sale from 2023.