Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder bookings open in India, available at 25,000

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced on 1st July that it has started accepting bookings for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the automaker's latest offering in the country. With this, Toyota forays into the B-SUV segment. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available in seven mono tones and four dual-tone exterior colour themes. The automaker announced the opening of bookings for the SUV across India while uncovering the B-segment SUV that create quite a hype over the past few weeks.

The monotone colours are - Cave Black, Sportin Red, Speedy Blue, Enticing Silver, Cafe White, Gaming Grey and Midnight Black. The dual-tone colour themes on the other hand are - Sportin Red, Speedy Blue, Enticing Silver and Cafe White combined with a black roof. The SUV comes with a stylish exterior design and a host of features inside its cabin.

First Published Date: