Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Toyota To Make ‘important Announcement’ On July 1st. Is It Upcoming Creta Rival?

Toyota to make ‘important announcement’ on July 1st. Is it upcoming Creta rival?

Toyota is likely to reveal its upcoming Hyryder compact SUV on July 1st.
By : Updated on : 07 Jun 2022, 11:27 AM
The Toyota Hyryder SUV will be a proper joint development exercise between Suzuki and Toyota globally. And will be built on the modified (localised) version of Toyota’s TNGA-B (or DNGA) platform. (Facebook/Anit Katiyar)

Toyota has rolled out a new block your date invite for July 1st, hinting that an important announcement is just around the corner. While the company remains tight-lipped about the details to be unwrapped next month, it is said that the Japanese carmaker will roll out its upcoming compact SUV. The same will take on the fight with the Hyundai Creta as well as the Kia Seltos in the Indian market. The car is expected to be called Toyota Hyryder, but the name is yet to be officially confirmed. 

While the nameplate isn't official yet, what's confirmed is that the SUV will be built on the localised version of the TNGA-B platform and will be produced at the company's plant in Bidadi, Karnataka.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
UPCOMING
Toyota Hyryder
Electric
₹8 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: Toyota reveals 2023 Corolla Cross SUV with hybrid powertrains)

While there are an array of compact-SUV options present in the market today, Toyota's expertise in the SUV segment is what's keeping the Indian customers to hold on to the check. Needless to say, the Hyryder is indeed one of the most anticipated cars for 2022. Toyota and Maruti have joined forces for the co-development of several products and specifically for the Hyryder (earlier codenamed D22) Toyota is leading the charge. And this SUV will also share its bones with Maruti's upcoming mid-size SUV, codenamed YFG.

The car has also been spotted amidst road testing in the suburbs of Delhi NCR indicating that it is reaching the final stage of development. The previous spy images throw light on the exterior profile of the car. Some publications report that the SUV will be kitted with certain modern features to lure the Indian customers some of which include LED headlamps, an electric sunroof, floating touchscreen infotainment head-unit with connected technology, ventilated seats, 360-degree camera and more. 

Also one of the key mechanical highlights of the model will include a 1.5-litre strong self-charging hybrid powertrain with different drive modes. It will set sight on models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq among others. 

First Published Date: 07 Jun 2022, 11:23 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota India Toyota upcoming SUV Toyota D22 SUV Toyota Cars India Toyota Hyryder 2022 Toyota Hyryder Toyota Hyryder vs Hyundai Creta
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS