Toyota teases GR Corolla sports car, to make global debut on April 1

Toyota has teased the new performance car, with a GR Four badging, which suggest the model to come with a four-wheel drive system.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 29 Mar 2022, 12:33 PM
Toyota teases upcoming GR Four sports car, to make global debut on April 1.

Toyota Motor’s performance car wing Gazoo Racing has announced that it would unveil a new sports car bearing the GR badging on April 1. The Japanese carmaker has also released a teaser of the GR Four ahead of the global debut. The new model is the latest model of the sports car series GR. Currently, the lineup includes GR86, GR Yaris, and GR Supra, making it the fourth model in the series.

The unveiling of the new Gazoo Racing model will be done for the global markets as of now. According to reports, Toyota is going to drive in the GR version of its popular model Corolla hatchback. The teaser video shows GR-Four badging on the upcoming car, which suggests it is likely to share its all-wheel drive system with the rally-inspired GR Yaris. Expect more vents, air intakes and bigger wheels and tires that will make it more compact and meaner than the standard model.

The GR Corolla is also expected to use the GR Yaris turbocharged 1.6-litre inline three-cylinder engine. It is capable of generating maximum output of 257 horsepower and is likely to come mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard with a dual-clutch automatic transmission as an option.

When launched, the new Toyota GR model is going to take on rivals such as Hyundai Veloster N and Volkswagen Golf GTI.

First Published Date: 29 Mar 2022, 12:33 PM IST
