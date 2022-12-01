Toyota sales slip in November despite Urban Cruiser HyRyder's success

Riding high on the Urban Cruiser HyRyder's initial success, Toyota Motor has clocked impressive growth in sales this year. The Japanese carmaker, mostly known for its vehicles like Fortuner or Innova Crysta, has announced that it has clocked more than 30 per cent increase in sales between April and November this year, compared to the same period last year. Toyota sold 11,765 units last month, down from 13,003 units it sold in the same month last year. It is also lower than the Toyota's festive month sales count of 13,143 units.

Toyota aims to increase its sales with the upcoming new generation Innova HyCross MPV. Atul Sood, Associate Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing at Toyota Motor, said, “We began last month with demand soaring and positive sentiments building towards the unveil of the much awaited, all- new Innova HyCross. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder too, has been receiving good traction from the market. Cumulative wholesales from April to November 2022, registered a growth of 31% when compared to cumulative wholesales in the same period last year."

Toyota had launched the Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV in October this year at a starting price of ₹15.11 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains, a first for any compact SUV in India. Developed together with Maruti Suzuki, which offers the Grand Vitara as its technical cousin, the Urban Cruiser HyRyder showcases the Japanese carmaker's hybrid strategy for Indian markets as an alternative to the rising EV segment. The upcoming Innova HyCross, the first MPV to offer hybrid power under the hood in India, is also a testament to the carmaker's hybrid roadmap.

Toyota also sells the Glanza hatchback besides Vellfire MPV, Camry hybrid sedan and Hilux pickup truck in India.

First Published Date: