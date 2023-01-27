Toyota opens booking for new Innova Crysta with a new face

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Toyota Motor has revamped the Innova Crysta MPV with fresh design elements, features and engine this year. The Japanese auto giant has started to accept the bookings for the updated Innova Crysta. One can book the new-look MPV at a token amount of ₹50,000. Toyota Motor has not yet announced the price of the Innova Crysta 2023 model yet. It is expected to officially launch next month. The launch will come months after the carmaker introduced the Innova HyCross, an MPV based on the Innova Crysta with strong hybrid powertrain.