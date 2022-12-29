Copyright © HT Media Limited
Toyota Innova Hycross: Variant-wise pricing & features explained

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday announced the pricing of the automaker's latest MPV, the Toyota Innova Hycross. This marks the launch of the car brand's latest product in the Indian utility vehicle market, where the Japanese carmaker has a strong grip with models like Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Urban Cruiser Hyryder etc. The Innova Hycross comes as an even more premium and stylish iteration of the brand's most successful model in India, the Innova. It will be sold in the country alongside the existing Toyota Innova Crysta.

Updated on: 29 Dec 2022, 09:30 AM
The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before, while the cabin of this MPV comes loaded with a wide range of advanced features.

The Toyota Innova Hycross has a stylish design and a wide range of advanced features. Being positioned in the premium MPV segment, the Innova Hycross is priced between 18.30 lakh and 28.97 lakh (ex-showroom); the car is available in both petrol-only and petrol-hybrid options. Underpinned by the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), the MPV gets energy from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which is mated to an automatic gearbox to churn out 169 bhp of peak power. The hybrid version of the car pumps out 181 bhp of peak power.

Here are variant-wise prices and features of the Toyota Innova Hycross.

 GGXVXZXZX(O)
Price (ex-showroom)
  • 18.30 lakh (7S)
  • 18.35 lakh (8S)
  • 19.15 lakh (7S)
  • 19.20 lakh (8S)
  • 24.01 lakh (7S)
  • 24.06 lakh (8S)
  • 28.33 lakh
  • 28.97 lakh
Exterior
  • Automatic Dual LED headlamps
  • Rocker molding
  • Roof spoiler
  • Body coloured ORVMs
  • Rear wiper with washer
  • 16-inch steel wheels with wheel caps
  • Gun Metal finished front grille
  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • Auto-fold function for ORVMs
  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Tri-Eye LED headlamps
  • Chrome surround
  • Welcome lights
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • LED DRLs
  • Wheelarch cladding
  • LED fog lamps
  • Chrome door belt line
  • Powered tailgate
  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • All of the lower trims
Interior
  • 10.7 cm Multi-information display
  • Rear centre armrest
  • Silver inserts
  • Dual-tone seat material
  • 17.8 cm TFT instrument cluster
  • Soft touch dashboard
  • Piano-black inserts
  • Ambient lighting
  • Luggage board
  • Illuminated centre console
  • Leather upholstery
  • Adjustable armrest
  • Soft touch door trim
  • All of the lower trims
Comfort & Convenience
  • Captain seats with slide and recline
  • Reclining rear seats
  • Adjustable rear headrests
  • Tilt and Telescopic adjustment for steering wheel
  • Push button start
  • Driver seat height adjustment
  • Smart Entry system
  • Cruise Control
  • Auto-dimming ORVM
  • Acoustic windshield
  • 8-way power adjustable driver seat
  • Powered second-row seats
  • All of the lower trims
Features
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Central locking
  • Telematics
  • 360-degree parking camera
  • TPMS
  • Paddle shifters
  • Automatic climate control
  • Automatic blower control
  • Pollution Filter
  • 2nd zone climate control
  • Ventilated seats
  • Auto high beam assist
  • Blind Spot monitoring
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Lane Trace Assist
  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert
  • Pre-Collision System
Infotainment system
  • 4 speakers
  • 8-inch touchscreen
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • Bluetooth
  • 6 speakers
  • 10.1-inch touchscreen
  • 8 speakers
  • Subwoofer
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay
  • JBL Sound System
  • All of the lower trims
Safety
  • Dual airbags
  • Vehicle Stability Control
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • ABS with EBD
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • ISOFIX mounts
  • Impact sensing door unlock
  • SOS functionality
  • Rear parking camera
  • Siren
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • 6 airbags
  • Seat belt reminders
  • Ultrasonic & Glass Break sensor
  • All of the lower trims
The Toyota Innova Hycross comes loaded with a host of advanced features. These include automatic dual LED headlamps in the lower trims and tri-eye LED headlamps in the higher trims, headlamp integrated LED daytime running lights, LED fog lamps, auto-fold functioning body-coloured ORVMs, powered tailgate and a panoramic sunroof. Also, the premium MPV comes with alloy wheels options in 16-inch, 17-inch, and 18-inch.

The cabin of the MPV comes equipped with features like a large TFT instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an eight-speaker JBL audio system, an illuminated centre console, leather upholstery, a soft-touch dashboard, ambient lighting, soft-touch door trims etc.

The captain seats with slide and reclining functions, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, push start-stop button, a smart entry system, adaptive cruise control, auto-dimming ORVM, paddle shifters, automatic climate control, acoustic windscreen, ventilated seats, pollution filter, eight-way adjustable driver seat, powered second-row seats enhance the comfort and convenience for the driver and co-passengers.

On the safety front, the MPV gets six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, blind spot monitoring, lane trace assist, rear cross-traffic alert, a pre-collision system, vehicle stability control, hill start assist, electronic parking brake, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, impact sensing door lock, ultrasonic and glass break sensor etc.

First Published Date: 29 Dec 2022, 09:30 AM IST
