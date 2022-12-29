Toyota Innova Hycross: Variant-wise pricing & features explained

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday announced the pricing of the automaker's latest MPV, the Toyota Innova Hycross. This marks the launch of the car brand's latest product in the Indian utility vehicle market, where the Japanese carmaker has a strong grip with models like Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Urban Cruiser Hyryder etc. The Innova Hycross comes as an even more premium and stylish iteration of the brand's most successful model in India, the Innova. It will be sold in the country alongside the existing Toyota Innova Crysta.
The Toyota Innova Hycross has a stylish design and a wide range of advanced features. Being positioned in the premium MPV segment, the Innova Hycross is priced between ₹18.30 lakh and ₹28.97 lakh (ex-showroom); the car is available in both petrol-only and petrol-hybrid options. Underpinned by the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), the MPV gets energy from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which is mated to an automatic gearbox to churn out 169 bhp of peak power. The hybrid version of the car pumps out 181 bhp of peak power.
Also Read : Toyota Innova Hycross first impression review
Here are variant-wise prices and features of the Toyota Innova Hycross.
|G
|GX
|VX
|ZX
|ZX(O)
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Exterior
|Interior
|Comfort & Convenience
|Features
|Infotainment system
|Safety
|Powertrain
|Petrol-only
|Petrol-only
|Petrol-hybrid
|Petrol-hybrid
|Petrol-hybrid
The Toyota Innova Hycross comes loaded with a host of advanced features. These include automatic dual LED headlamps in the lower trims and tri-eye LED headlamps in the higher trims, headlamp integrated LED daytime running lights, LED fog lamps, auto-fold functioning body-coloured ORVMs, powered tailgate and a panoramic sunroof. Also, the premium MPV comes with alloy wheels options in 16-inch, 17-inch, and 18-inch.
The cabin of the MPV comes equipped with features like a large TFT instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an eight-speaker JBL audio system, an illuminated centre console, leather upholstery, a soft-touch dashboard, ambient lighting, soft-touch door trims etc.
The captain seats with slide and reclining functions, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, push start-stop button, a smart entry system, adaptive cruise control, auto-dimming ORVM, paddle shifters, automatic climate control, acoustic windscreen, ventilated seats, pollution filter, eight-way adjustable driver seat, powered second-row seats enhance the comfort and convenience for the driver and co-passengers.
On the safety front, the MPV gets six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, blind spot monitoring, lane trace assist, rear cross-traffic alert, a pre-collision system, vehicle stability control, hill start assist, electronic parking brake, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, impact sensing door lock, ultrasonic and glass break sensor etc.