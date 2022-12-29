Toyota Innova Hycross: Variant-wise pricing & features explained

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday announced the pricing of the automaker's latest MPV, the Toyota Innova Hycross. This marks the launch of the car brand's latest product in the Indian utility vehicle market, where the Japanese carmaker has a strong grip with models like Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Urban Cruiser Hyryder etc. The Innova Hycross comes as an even more premium and stylish iteration of the brand's most successful model in India, the Innova. It will be sold in the country alongside the existing Toyota Innova Crysta.

The Toyota Innova Hycross has a stylish design and a wide range of advanced features. Being positioned in the premium MPV segment, the Innova Hycross is priced between ₹18.30 lakh and ₹28.97 lakh (ex-showroom); the car is available in both petrol-only and petrol-hybrid options. Underpinned by the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), the MPV gets energy from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which is mated to an automatic gearbox to churn out 169 bhp of peak power. The hybrid version of the car pumps out 181 bhp of peak power.

Here are variant-wise prices and features of the Toyota Innova Hycross.

G GX VX ZX ZX(O) Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 18.30 lakh (7S)

18.30 lakh (7S) ₹ 18.35 lakh (8S) ₹ 19.15 lakh (7S)

19.15 lakh (7S) ₹ 19.20 lakh (8S) ₹ 24.01 lakh (7S)

24.01 lakh (7S) ₹ 24.06 lakh (8S) ₹ 28.33 lakh ₹ 28.97 lakh Exterior Automatic Dual LED headlamps

Rocker molding

Roof spoiler

Body coloured ORVMs

Rear wiper with washer

16-inch steel wheels with wheel caps Gun Metal finished front grille

16-inch alloy wheels

Auto-fold function for ORVMs 17-inch alloy wheels

Tri-Eye LED headlamps

Chrome surround

Welcome lights Panoramic sunroof

LED DRLs

Wheelarch cladding

LED fog lamps

Chrome door belt line

Powered tailgate

18-inch alloy wheels All of the lower trims Interior 10.7 cm Multi-information display Rear centre armrest

Silver inserts Dual-tone seat material

17.8 cm TFT instrument cluster

Soft touch dashboard

Piano-black inserts

Ambient lighting

Luggage board

Illuminated centre console Leather upholstery

Adjustable armrest

Soft touch door trim All of the lower trims Comfort & Convenience Captain seats with slide and recline

Reclining rear seats

Adjustable rear headrests

Tilt and Telescopic adjustment for steering wheel

Push button start Driver seat height adjustment

Smart Entry system Cruise Control

Auto-dimming ORVM

Acoustic windshield 8-way power adjustable driver seat

Powered second-row seats All of the lower trims Features Manual air conditioning

Central locking Telematics 360-degree parking camera

TPMS

Paddle shifters

Automatic climate control

Automatic blower control Pollution Filter

2nd zone climate control

Ventilated seats Auto high beam assist

Blind Spot monitoring

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Trace Assist

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Pre-Collision System Infotainment system 4 speakers 8-inch touchscreen

Apple CarPlay

Android Auto

Bluetooth 6 speakers 10.1-inch touchscreen

8 speakers

Subwoofer

Wireless Apple CarPlay

JBL Sound System All of the lower trims Safety Dual airbags

Vehicle Stability Control

Hill Start Assist

Electronic Parking Brake

ABS with EBD

Front and rear parking sensors

ISOFIX mounts Impact sensing door unlock

SOS functionality

Rear parking camera

Siren

Rear parking sensors Front and rear parking sensors 6 airbags

Seat belt reminders

Ultrasonic & Glass Break sensor All of the lower trims Powertrain Petrol-only Petrol-only Petrol-hybrid Petrol-hybrid Petrol-hybrid

The Toyota Innova Hycross comes loaded with a host of advanced features. These include automatic dual LED headlamps in the lower trims and tri-eye LED headlamps in the higher trims, headlamp integrated LED daytime running lights, LED fog lamps, auto-fold functioning body-coloured ORVMs, powered tailgate and a panoramic sunroof. Also, the premium MPV comes with alloy wheels options in 16-inch, 17-inch, and 18-inch.

The cabin of the MPV comes equipped with features like a large TFT instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an eight-speaker JBL audio system, an illuminated centre console, leather upholstery, a soft-touch dashboard, ambient lighting, soft-touch door trims etc.

The captain seats with slide and reclining functions, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, push start-stop button, a smart entry system, adaptive cruise control, auto-dimming ORVM, paddle shifters, automatic climate control, acoustic windscreen, ventilated seats, pollution filter, eight-way adjustable driver seat, powered second-row seats enhance the comfort and convenience for the driver and co-passengers.

On the safety front, the MPV gets six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, blind spot monitoring, lane trace assist, rear cross-traffic alert, a pre-collision system, vehicle stability control, hill start assist, electronic parking brake, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, impact sensing door lock, ultrasonic and glass break sensor etc.

