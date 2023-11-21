Copyright © HT Media Limited
Toyota launches Innova Hycross GX limited edition in India at 20.07 lakh

Toyota has silently launched a new limited edition variant of the Innova Hycross, which is based on the petrol-only GX trim and will be available for a limited period. The Toyota Innova Hycross GL Limited Edition comes priced between 20.07 lakh and 20.22 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it pricier by 40,000 over the standard GX trim of the MPV. The car comes with a few exterior and interior cosmetic updates to be distinctive over the standard version.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Nov 2023, 10:37 AM
Toyota Innova Hycross GX Limited Edition gets minimal exterior updates compared to the standard model and is available with a petrol-only powertrain.

The Toyota Innova Hycross GX Limited Edition gets minimal exterior updates compared to the standard version. It sports a new chrome garnish on the radiator grille that runs through the centre. The front and rear bumpers receive new faux silver skid plates. Being based on the lower GX trim, the special edition iteration of the MPV misses out on the bumper garnishes and larger alloy wheels that are available in the higher trims.

Also Read : Innova HyCross to Rumion: Toyota cars with waiting period of more than 12 months

Watch: Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions

Moving inside the cabin, the Toyota Innova Hycross GX Limited Edition gets a new soft-touch dashboard that features a chestnut brown colour, which is standard on the VX trim of the MPV. The same colour theme is on the door trims as well. The standard GX trim gets black plastic on the dashboard and door trims.

The fabric seats inside the cabin of the new limited edition MPV get a fresh dual-tone black and brown theme. The MPV is available in both seven and eight-seater options. Except these, the special edition MPV comes the same as the standard version.

On the mechanical front, it doesn't offer anything special. The Innova Hycross GX Limited Edition is available with a pure petrol powertrain. It is powered by a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with a CVT. It produces 169 bhp peak power and 205 Nm maximum torque. The Innova Hycross GX Limited Edition misses out on the more fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain.

First Published Date: 21 Nov 2023, 10:37 AM IST
