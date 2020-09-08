Toyota GR Yaris gets race upgrades and it looks menacing

Yaris may have been a big dud for Toyota in India but the car has fared reasonably well in several other international markets. Little wonder then that the Japanese car maker recently launched the entry-level GR Yaris in its home market a while back. Now, in a possible bid to get hearts racing, the company has worked together with Gazoo racing division to bring in extremely striking visual and performance upgrades to the car.

The GR Yaris developed in collaboration with Gazoo sports an extremely menacing front bumper diffuser which brings down ground cleareance by 12 mm. Done up in gloss black finish, it is complimented by side skirts in the same hue while the rear gets a new diffuser and as many as four exhaust pipes.

Some of the other visual additions in the GR Yaris include body strips, tyre valve caps and carbon-fiber number plate.

On the inside, the car gets upgraded interior trim panels and unique floor mats.

The GR Yaris makes use of a data recording device that puts out performance data. While there are no mechanical changes or upgrades, the car continues to put out 253 bhp in the version for the European market and a bit more for the one meant for Japan. Transmission duties are taken care by a manual uni