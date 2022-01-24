Top five practical accessories for your car

Car accessories are something that enhances the practicality and usability of the vehicle. However, choosing the right accessory for your car often is a tedious task. Here are the top five key accessories that you can consider having for your car.

(Also Read: Here's why too much on-board car technology may make vehicles unsafe)

These accessories can be purchased easily online or from a local vehicle accessory shop as well. Also, in terms of price, these accessories are affordable and offer good practicality as well.

Phone holder

If you own a car that doesn't have a digital display a phone holder can be a very practical accessory for you. This will enable you to keep both hands on the steering wheel and still be able to see the GPS on the phone screen. A phone holder that can be attached to the central AC vents of the car dashboard lets you adjust the angle and make it very easier to get your phone in and out. Also, while purchasing, make sure it is compatible with your phone.

Stain remover

We all hate to see the car seats or upholsteries getting stains. However, with friends or kids travelling in the car there is ample chance that they might spill the tea or coffee or cold drink that will leave a dirty stain. However, getting rid of that stain can be easy if you have a no-rinse carpet spot remover. These solutions can be sprayed on the fabric where the dirty spot is and they easily remove the stains. However, they are less likely to work on leather surfaces.

Car hooks

Car hooks can be a very useful accessory if you travel with your blazer or bags in the car. In case you are not wearing your blazer or suit while seating inside the car, you can simply hang it from the hook. Also, if there is a bag that you don't want to keep at the back seat or at the trunk, simply hang it from the hook. Such hooks can be attached behind the headrest or at any other convenient place.

Folding car trunk organiser

A car trunk is a space that often looks like a tidy dumping ground with bags and other things lying over. However, this space can be kept neatly clean with a folding car trunk organiser. These can save your car's boot space from chaos and with string velcro at the bottom they remain secure while driving. Also, the trunk organiser can be folded down when not in use. Another benefit of these is you can easily find things from there.

Small trashcan

While travelling with kids or family or even friends, a small trashcan can be very useful for you and your car. A small trashcan that fits right in your car's cup holder can be used for putting the food wrappers, packets or disposable tea or coffee cups in one place, instead of littering the whole cabin of the car.

First Published Date: