Home Auto Cars News Top Five New Features Inside 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Top five new features inside 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift gets a host of updates inside its cabin compared to the outgoing model.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Feb 2022, 04:25 PM
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will come with a host of safety features like 6 airbags, ESP and Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, parking sensors and a high-speed alert system.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Baleno facelift on Wednesday that comes with a host of updates over the outgoing one. Priced between 6.35 lakh and 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is available for subscription at an all-inclusive fee starting from 13,999.

(In Pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Exterior And Interior Features Explained)

Just like the outgoing model, the new Baleno facelift will be sold through Maruti Suzuki's premium retail network Nexa. The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift comes with a host of design updates and new features compared to the outgoing iteration of the premium hatchback.

Here are the top five new features that have been introduced to the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift.

Coloured heads-up display (HUD)

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift gets a first-in-segment coloured heads-up display. This feature increases the premium hatchback's appeal one notch up. It allows the driver to drive without taking eyes off the road by displaying critical information such as speed, RPM, fuel economy, and other notifications.

360-degree camera

The 360-degree camera is another segment-first feature introduced to the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno. This comes with ‘approaching object detection’ technology that can sense the presence of moving objects on the screen. This ensures better safety for the occupants, especially while parking and manoeuvering the vehicle at tight spots.

New SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with a free-standing nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ HD touchscreen infotainment system. This offers an intuitive user interface with advanced voice assistance to offer a seamless connected driving experience to occupants. Maruti Suzuki claims that this infotainment system offers sound acoustic tuning through “Surround Sense".

New-generation Suzuki Connect

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a new generation Suzuki Connect as an in-built feature, which offers more than 40 features. This system offers information related to the vehicle's safety and security, trips and driving behaviour, status alerts and remote operations through the Suzuki Connect app. The system is claimed compatible with smartwatch and voice connectivity through Alexa Skill. Owners can remotely access and operate door locks, switch off headlamps, hazard lights, alarms through this system.

Fresh styling

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift's cabin gets a completely redesigned appearance that sports a piano black finish with premium metallic grey accentuation on the dashboard, cockpit-style AC switches, a new touchscreen infotainment system and chrome rings on meters.

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2022, 04:23 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Baleno Baleno 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2022 Maruti Baleno
