Top five crazy modern concept cars

The idea of concept cars was invented and popularized by US automobile giant General Motors back in the 1950s. Since then, automobile manufacturers have used the concept cars to preview their new products, design capability and show off future technologies as well. Also, the concept cars help the automakers to gauge the customer reaction to a new design and its viability in the market as well.

The production cars come with styling and technological features that are influenced by government regulations, automaker's own objectives and customer demand. But concept cars have no such limitations. Hence, they set the imagination of automobile designers free.

This is why the concept cars often reflect radical designs that are way much aggressive, futuristic than the production models. In recent times, there have been some concept cars that left the automotive world spellbound with their overall design, features and technologies. Here are five modern crazy concept cars.