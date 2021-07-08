Top five crazy modern concept cars

The idea of concept cars was invented and popularized by US automobile giant General Motors back in the 1950s. Since then, automobile manufacturers have used the concept cars to preview their new products, design capability and show off future technologies as well. Also, the concept cars help the automakers to gauge the customer reaction to a new design and its viability in the market as well.
The production cars come with styling and technological features that are influenced by government regulations, automaker's own objectives and customer demand. But concept cars have no such limitations. Hence, they set the imagination of automobile designers free.
This is why the concept cars often reflect radical designs that are way much aggressive, futuristic than the production models. In recent times, there have been some concept cars that left the automotive world spellbound with their overall design, features and technologies. Here are five modern crazy concept cars.
1
Mercedes Vision AVTR
Mercedes-Benz is known for developing several unique and stunning concept cars. One of them is the Mercedes Vision AVTR that was inspired by the science fiction movie Avatar. This concept car follows the theme of nature preservation with its fully electric powertrain, autonomous driving and organic battery technology, environment-friendly materials etc. One of the unique features of this concept car is that it gets ball-like wheels that can rotate in any direction.
2
Audi AI-Trail Quattro
Audi AI-Trail Quattro concept previews what the future off-roaders would look like. As human beings is preparing for their next manned moon mission, the Audi AI-Trail Quattro looks like it could be the future moon vehicle. The concept car comes with little similarity to the Mars Rover used in the movie The Martian. This concept car is built of glass and gets a fully electric powertrain. The car also gets its own drones to illuminate the road ahead.
3
Aston Martin Lagonda Vision
British luxury automaker Aston Martin has been known for some stunning designs. The brand is also synonymous with James Bond, the iconic spy character. An intriguing concept car from the brand was Lagonda Vision. It was designed like a plush luxurious living room on wheels. The car gets autonomous driving technology.
4
Terrafugia TF-X
A flying car has been a fascination of mankind for a long time. But, it seems to be the reality soon. While several startups around the world are working on flying car projects, the Terrafugia TF-X concept is a radical-looking concept that is a half car and half aeroplane. The TF-X is a flying car with a seating capacity for four passengers. This plug-in hybrid vehicle can reach a speed of 322 kmph mid-air.
5
Rolls-Royce Vision NEXT 100
Rolls Royce name is synonymous with supreme automotive luxury. The British marque showcased the Vision NEXT 100 concept previewing a glimpse of the auto company's interpretation of what future automotive luxury should look like. It is an electric and fully autonomous concept car. It gets an artificial intelligence system onboard that is christened as Eleanor.