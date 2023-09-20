Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News This Wild Looking Autonomous Bus Aims For Driverless Public Transit In Europe

This wild-looking vehicle is a self-driving bus, currently testing in Europe

Transport technology developer Aurrigo is testing a self-driving bus in Europe, which aims to replace the conventional public transport system in Europe in the near future. The company has stated that it plans to remove the human operator from public transport vehicles in future with this technology. Christened as Aurrigo Auto-Shuttle, the autonomous bus is now being tested in various cities of the Czech Republic and the UK.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Sep 2023, 11:09 AM
Follow us on:
Aurrigo Auto-Shuttle is a self-driving vehicle that relies on LiDAR technology and multiple cameras.

The Aurrigo Auto-Shuttle doesn't look like a conventional bus. It looks sculpted and aggressive from all angles. In a nutshell, these autonomous vehicles look like driverless pods. The Auto-Shuttle self-driving buses rely on LiDAR technology, as well as cameras and Aurrigo’s in-house developed software to get a clear, consistent picture of the surroundings. The company also said that it is working with a robust safety framework in order to roll out its technology responsibly.

Also Read : Your next cab ride is here, but without a driver

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS
107.8 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 529 Km
₹ 2.45 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Rolls-Royce New Ghost
₹ 6.95 - 7.95 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Ferrari PurosangueSuv
₹ 3 - 3.35 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Tata Safari 2023
₹ 16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The company claims that initially, these e Auto-Shuttles will have a human operator inside the vehicle to take over in case an error occurs. However, Aurrigo also plans to remove the human operators and replace them with a remote supervisor. The remote supervisor will not be on the bus physically but can still take over the controls of the autonomous vehicle in case things go wrong.

Aurrigo claims that at a time when cities facing challenges like high levels of vehicular emissions along with increasing requirements for the safety and mobility of cyclists and pedestrians, these driverless shuttles or pods can be game changers for the urban environment as they address many of the challenges.

The company is working with the Living Lab for Autonomous Electric Vehicles, which is led by the University College of London and funded by the European Union.

First Published Date: 20 Sep 2023, 11:09 AM IST
TAGS: autonomous vehicle self driving vehicle
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS