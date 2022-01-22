Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars This Toyota SUV has a four-year long waiting period

This Toyota SUV has a four-year long waiting period

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 comes loaded to the teeth with latest features and advanced tech and the company is dependent on the semiconductor chips to successfully manufacture the car.Toyota has rolled out a statement accepting that the waiting period for its flagship SUV has grown to four years.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Jan 2022, 02:49 PM
The latest Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 SUV.

Toyota introduced the new and improved Land Cruiser LC300 last year. The new-gen model comes out as a big step up over its predecessor. While there were early rumours that chip shortage is taking a toll on the production of the car and some customers might even have to wait for as much as four years.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.16 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 16.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Toyota Camry
2487 cc|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)|Automatic (CVT)
₹ 39.41 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Now the company has rolled out an official statement on the same, accepting that the waiting period for its flagship SUV has actually grown to four years.

The company published on its Japanese website, saying "Thank you very much for considering and ordering our vehicles. The Land Cruiser has been very well received in Japan and around the world. We sincerely apologize that it will take a long time to deliver the Land Cruiser to you after you place an order. We sincerely apologize for this. If you place an order now, the delivery time may be up to 4 years. We will do our utmost to shorten the delivery time for our customers."

(Also Read: Toyota Hilux pick-up makes India debut, launch in March)

Now a direct aftereffect of the reduced production means that the company is likely to hold back plans for the model introduction in some international markets including India. While the SUV was earlier expected to knock on the Indian doors in the Q3 2022, the launch may now be delayed. Needless to say, this delay is primarily due to the ongoing semiconductor crisis. The latest version of the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 comes loaded to the teeth with latest features and advanced tech and the company is dependent on the semiconductor chips to successfully manufacture the car.

Under the hood sits a new 3.5-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 oil-burner which replaces the previous 5.7-litre V8 engine. The new model belts out 403 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque. For the record, the new numbers are 30 bhp and 108 Nm more than the previous model. The engine comes mated to a 10-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox.

First Published Date: 22 Jan 2022, 02:42 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota SUV Land Cruiser LC300 Land Cruiser LC300 waiting period
Related Stories
Pre-bookings for all-new 2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV opened
19 Jan 2022
Mercedes-Benz to manufacture its own EV powertrains from 2024: Report
15 Jan 2022
Hyundai recalls over 26,000 Sonata, Elantra sedans due to windshield issue
17 Jan 2022
This Nissan Leaf NGR concept envisions a vehicle for youth in 2040
16 Jan 2022
Toyota Hilux to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectation
19 Jan 2022
Toyota cuts back February production plan by 20% amid chip crisis
18 Jan 2022
Isuzu V-Cross become costlier in India ahead of Hilux launch
19 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS