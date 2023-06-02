Front passengers at risk? This Toyota SUV hits a recall stumble

Toyota has issued a recall order for around 96,000 Corolla Cross SUV models manufactured between 2022 and 2023 in North America. The recall order has been issued to investigate a possible defect with the airbag on the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Toyota says that the potential problem does not directly pertain to the airbag itself but the dashboard portion which contains the airbag. A Motor1 report attributes a company spokesperson as saying that the some of the models of Toyota Cross may not have necessary perforations on the dashboard which may lead to the incorrect deployment of the airbag in case of an accident.

As such, these Toyota Cross models do not adhere to the mandated crash requirements and the company is asking owners to ensure the front passenger seat is kept vacant when the car is in motion. The recalled cars will undergo a full inspection and any replacement parts, if required, would be fitted subsequently.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Toyota Glanza ₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Toyota Belta ₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details Toyota Urban Cruiser ₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Toyota Camry ₹39.41 - 41.2 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Toyota Vellfire ₹87 - 89.9 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Toyota Innova Hycross ₹18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Issues related to airbags - directly or indirectly - have affected most major manufacturers across the world. General Motors recently ordered for around a million SUVs to be recalled to check suspected defect in airbag inflators. Ford too has issued a similar recall in the recent past. The Takata airbag issue continues to give manufactures nightmares as well.

First Published Date: