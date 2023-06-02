HT Auto
Home Auto News Front Passengers At Risk? This Toyota Suv Hits A Recall Stumble

Front passengers at risk? This Toyota SUV hits a recall stumble

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jun 2023, 11:26 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Toyota has issued a recall order for around 96,000 Corolla Cross SUV models manufactured between 2022 and 2023 in North America. The recall order has been issued to investigate a possible defect with the airbag on the front passenger side of the vehicle.

The recall order issued for Toyota Cross SUVs in North America is only for the models with combustion engines and not the hybrid variants.
The recall order issued for Toyota Cross SUVs in North America is only for the models with combustion engines and not the hybrid variants.

Toyota says that the potential problem does not directly pertain to the airbag itself but the dashboard portion which contains the airbag. A Motor1 report attributes a company spokesperson as saying that the some of the models of Toyota Cross may not have necessary perforations on the dashboard which may lead to the incorrect deployment of the airbag in case of an accident.

As such, these Toyota Cross models do not adhere to the mandated crash requirements and the company is asking owners to ensure the front passenger seat is kept vacant when the car is in motion. The recalled cars will undergo a full inspection and any replacement parts, if required, would be fitted subsequently.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
₹39.41 - 41.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Vellfire (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Vellfire
₹87 - 89.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Hycross (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Hycross
₹18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Issues related to airbags - directly or indirectly - have affected most major manufacturers across the world. General Motors recently ordered for around a million SUVs to be recalled to check suspected defect in airbag inflators. Ford too has issued a similar recall in the recent past. The Takata airbag issue continues to give manufactures nightmares as well.

First Published Date: 02 Jun 2023, 11:26 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Takata Toyota Cross
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 498 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city