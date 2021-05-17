Suzuki Jimny five-door SUV, with turbo engine, may make global debut in 2022

The Jimny has long been promising to become Suzuki's solid offering in a world noticeably preferring SUVs. And while the wait continues in many markets, reports coming out of Suzuki's home country of Japan suggests that the car maker is gearing up to drive in a five-door version of Jimny, complete with a turbocharged petrol engine at its core.

As per a report first on Japan's MOTA and subsequently carried by a number of global news outlets, Suzuki's five-door Jimny will have an extended wheelbase - stretched by around 300 mm - and that this would allow for more space for passengers in the backseat. The vehicle will also have a 'Long' moniker and that the subsequent weight increase is likely to make Suzuki add a turbocharged petrol engine with mild-hybrid electrical system.

The Jimny with a long wheelbase has already been spotted on test runs. (Full report here)

The same report claims that the five-door turbocharged Jimny will have a price tag, quite obviously, above the conventional three and five-door versions. The launch is expected to take place at some point in time in 2022.

The three and five-door versions of Jimny are already on offer in many markets and the vehicle has largely received a positive response. India, a key and crucial market for Suzuki, however remains in the waiting. The Made-in-India Jimny SUVs are presently exported to countries in South America, the Middle East and African markets. These units gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine which is mated to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox.

The Jimny does have the potential to be a solid proposition for buyers looking at an SUV with moderately capable off-road skills.