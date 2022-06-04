Skoda Octavia becomes costlier in India. Check new price here

Skoda India has discreetly made its iconic Octavia luxury sedan costlier in the Indian market. Apart from this, Skoda Slavia has also become dearer.

Skoda India has discreetly made its iconic Octavia luxury sedan costlier in the Indian market. Offered in two trims - Style and L&K, the sedan has become costlier in India by ₹56,000. For the record, this comes out as the second price revision on Octavia ever since its market launch in June-2021. Apart from a higher price tag, the car was also revised with several new features such as a vehicle alarm and a new Graphite Grey exterior shade, among others.

Some of the key highlights of the new Octavia include a butterfly-shaped front grille, split LED tail lamps, LED headlamps with integrated dual L-shaped DRLs, a two-spoke steering wheel, wireless charging, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, and a digital driver’s display.

(Also Read: Skoda Slavia prices hiked by up to ₹60,000 within three months of launch)

In the latest generation, the Skoda Octavia is now available as a petrol-only sedan that comes plonked with a 2.0-litre petrol engine. This engine is responsible for delivering 188bhp of power and 320Nm of torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It measures 4,689 mm in length, 1,469 mm in height and 2,003 mm in width with both side-view mirrors open. The wider body and longer length promises 78 mm more knee room for rear passengers.

Priced at ₹26.85 lakh (ex-showroom), the car has been offered as an alternative to the cars such as Hyundai Elantra, Toyota Corolla, and Honda Civic. Meanwhile, Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV was recently spied on Indian roads completely undisguised. (Read full details here)

