Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Skoda Kushaq Suv, Slavia Sedan Prices Hiked, To Cost Up To 1 Lakh More

Skoda Kushaq SUV, Slavia sedan prices hiked, to cost up to 1 lakh more

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Jan 2024, 10:58 AM
Follow us on:
  • Skoda Kushaq and Slavia have helped the Czech auto giant to sell one lakh cars in the last two years, marking a new milestone for the company.
Skoda Kushaq compact SUV (top) and Slavia premium sedan (bottom) has helped the Czech carmaker to clock one lakh sales in the last two years.

Skoda Auto has increased the prices of its flagship models Kushaq and Slavia. The Czech auto giant, which had announced the impending price hike on two of its best-selling models in India, has released the new price list of the SUV and the sedan. The prices of the Kushaq and Slavia have been hiked by up to one lakh. The new prices are already effective for those planning to book one of the models now. Here is a look at the new price list of both Kushaq and Slavia after the hike.

According to the new price list shared by Skoda, the base variants of both the SUV and sedan have seen the maximum hike. While the base variant of Slavia has seen price hike of 64,000, the entry-level variant of the Kushaq SUV is now costlier by one lakh. Overall, Skoda Kushaq SUV prices now start from 11.89 lakh and goes up to 19.51 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end Elegance variant with automatic transmission. The Slavia sedan can now be brought home paying at least 11.53 lakh. The price of the top-end Slavia goes up to 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kushaq price hike: New price list

While some of the variants like the Matte edition and the Elegance will have no change in their prices, other Kushaq SUV variants will see a minimum hike of 16,000. The Ambition 1.0-litre automatic price has been revised to 15.49 lakh after this hike while the same variant with manual transmission is now costlier by 66,000. The 1.5-litre version of Ambition variant with manual transmission has seen hike of 80,000 and will now cost 15.99 lakh. The price of the automatic version this variant has been hiked by 41,000.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Skoda Kushaq
1498.0 cc Petrol Both
₹ 10.50 - 17.60 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Skoda Slavia
1498 cc Petrol Both
₹ 10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra Thar
2184 cc Multiple Both
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hyundai Creta
1497.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 10.87 - 19.20 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Creta 2024
1499 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 10.50 Lakhs
View Details
Kia Seltos
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Also Read : Skoda hits sales milestone of 1 lakh cars in 2 years, driven by Slavia and Kushaq.

Skoda Slavia price hike: New price list

The variants of the Slavia sedan have seen price hike between 11,000 and 64,000. The biggest hike has been on the entry-level Active variant with 1.0-litre engine and manual transmission. The next big hike has been on the Style variant with 1.0-litre engine and automatic gearbox. This variant will now cost 61,000 more. The manual version of this variant has seen a hike of 51,000. The smallest hike of 11,000 has been implemented on variants like Style 1.5-litre manual as well as the DSG ones.

On Thursday, Skoda had announced that it has clocked one lakh sales in India in the past two years, thanks to the popularity of both Kushaq and Slavia. Skoda Auto is now gearing up for new launches in 2024. The company is expected to bring the Enyaq as its first all-electric offering, while a subcompact SUV is also said to be in the works and could arrive at a later date.

First Published Date: 05 Jan 2024, 10:58 AM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS