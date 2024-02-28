Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition showcased. Check what's different

Skoda Auto India recently showcased a new version of the Kushaq when they were making announcements regarding the upcoming compact SUV. It is called the Kushaq Explorer Edition and as of now, it is just a design study which means that there is no definitive plan to launch the new version. However, it can be expected that a few of the new features will eventually make their way to Kushaq. The Explorer Edition is based on the Style variant of the Kushaq.

Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition gets a special matte colour scheme with orange accents. The interior also gets some minor cosmetic changes and feature a

The first change that can be spotted immediately is the colour scheme. The Kushaq Explorer Edition is finished in a matte green colour scheme with orange highlights. The accents are on the front grille, skid plate, bumper, side cladding and at the rear as well. Skoda has used contrast black colour for the grille, wing mirrors and badges.

Other upgrades include a new set of all-terrain tyres that measure 215/65 that wrap around the blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels. There is a functional roof rack placed on the roof with an auxiliary light bar. Apart from this, there are orange tow hooks in the front and rear.

The interior also gets a few upgrades in the form of a green theme for the dashboard, door panels and centre console. There is a dual-tone theme to the cabin as the seats are finished in black with red stitching. Being based on the style variant, the rest of the features are identical. So, there is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats and an electric sunroof.

However, what Skoda has added is an improved rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines, a heads-up display, sunshades for the rear occupants, an air purifier and a heads-up display. There are also front parking sensors and a 360-degree camera now that should able to help the driver in parking car better.

