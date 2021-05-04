Skoda Kushaq bookings to start in June 2021

Skoda India is gearing up to introduce the new Kushaq SUV in the market soon. The company on Tuesday confirmed that the bookings for the SUV will commence in India this June. The information was passed in reply to a user on Twitter.

The company also communicated that the deliveries of the car will commence in India a month later in June. Skoda India has also opened the registration for the new car to gauge the interest of the potential customers.

On the outer side, the Kushaq will feature very pronounced twin ribs outlined in crystal to lend the SUV a very intimidating appeal. Furthermore, the split LED headlights that flank the grille add a touch of modernity to the SUV. Bits like LED taillights, roof-mounted spoiler, silver skid plates on the rear bumper, all go on to add a bit of rugged visual character.

The Skoda Kushaq features an overall ground clearance of 188 mm and has a wheelbase of 2651 mm. For the record, its rival Hyundai Creta gets a ground clearance of 190 mm and a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. When launched, it will be introduced in five colour options - Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Honey Orange and Tornado Red.

Kushaq is officially the first SUV from the company's India 2.0 project. It will be underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform which will also be shared with the VW's Taigun - a technical cousin of the Kushaq. It is set for manufacturing at the company's Chakan facility.

The Kushaq SUV will source power from two engine options. There will be a 1.0-litre as well as a 1.5-litre TSI motor. As far as pricing goes, it is likely to be placed somewhere between ₹12 lakh to ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom). Some of the key rivals to Kushaq SUV will include models such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos SUVs in India.