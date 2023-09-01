Scorpio-N, XUV700 SUVs push Mahindra sales to rise 19 per cent in August

Mahindra and Mahindra has clocked a rise of 19 per cent in sales in August. The carmaker, known for its big SUVs like Scorpio, XUV700 and Thar, has sold 70,350 units last month. The sales have seen increase over the 59,049 units it sold during the same month last year. Out of the 70,000 units Mahindra sold last month, 37,270 units of them were SUVs. Driven mostly by the new Scorpio-N, the new generation of the older Scorpio, the carmaker's SUV sales has gone up by 25 per cent compared to 29,852 units it sold in August 2022. However, the exports have dropped by 17 per cent to 2,423 units last month.

Mahindra's SUVs have also clocked an increase in sales compared to the previous month. In July, the carmaker had sold 36,205 units of SUVs, which also include the likes of XUV300 and Bolero. In terms of overall sales too, Mahindra has increased its sales from 66,124 vehicles in July, including exports.

Mahindra Scorpio-N is currently the best-selling model from the carmaker. Launched last year, it joined the likes of Thar and XUV700 as the new generation SUVs from the carmaker. Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division at Mahindra and Mahindra, said, “We clocked our highest-ever SUV domestic sales of 37,270 (units) in a month with a growth of 26 per cent...While demand for our key SUV brands continue to be strong, we are keeping a close watch on the availability of semiconductors and select parts, for sustained and smooth scale up."

Mahindra's flagship SUV XUV700 recently achieved a major sales milestone. The SUV, launched in 2021, has found more than one lakh homes across India within two years of its launch. It is one of the quickest time an SUV in its category has achieved the landmark.

Watch: Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV: The future of off-road SUVs?

One of the key reasons behind the success of Mahindra SUVs is its safety record. Both the Scorpio-N and XUV700 have achieved five-star ratings at the Global NCAP crash tests. The XUV700 has also received Safer Choice title from the agency.

Mahindra also offers XUV400 electric SUV as its only EV offering. However, it plans to add more its EV fleet in coming years. The carmaker recently showcased the electric concept version of its popular adventure SUV Thar in South Africa.

