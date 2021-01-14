Renault unveils new strategy, showcases 14 futuristic electric cars

As part of the “Renaulution" strategy, the Renault brand today announced its strategy for the next five years and beyond. The French carmaker aims to positions itself strongly in the field of auto technology and clean energy. Renault will introduce 14 new models by 2025, seven of which are fully electric. There will be an electric or hybrid version of all innovations. The iconic Renault 5 Prototype is an example of the new direction.

Luca de Meo, CEO Groupe Renault, said, “At Renault we not only like to accept waves of disruption, we create our own wave. It's about bringing the new zeitgeist into the automotive industry. We will develop into a clean energy brand by maintaining our leadership position in electric vehiclesStrengthen n with the "Electro Pole Project" and invest in hydrogen in order to achieve the greenest mix in Europe by 2025."

The Renault 5 Prototype is inspired by the past, but is clearly oriented towards the future. The developers at Renault have tried to build a smart city car which is affordable and combines the iconic R5 design with a purely electric drive. It has a new logo, a tribute to the "Vasarely" of 1972, which appeared at the time on the R5.

“The design of the Renault 5 Prototype is based on the R5, a real Renault cult model. This study simply embodies modernity, a vehicle that corresponds to its time: urban, electric, attractive. " Gilles Vidal, Renault Design Director.

This iconic model also inaugurated a logo inspired by the one designed by Vasarely in 1972, at the time, for the Renault 5. The new Renault logo is prominently displayed on the solid grille of the new Renault 5 Electric. The outline of the headlights clearly evokes the R5. The lights of the Renault 5 Electric clearly refer to those of the R5 of the 1970s and 1980s. However, the horizontal light strip brings modernity.

In all, Renault will launch five new models. Two will be in the B segment, the new R5 in 2023 and R4 in 2025. The electric Megane will enter the compact segment, followed by a second model at the end of 2023.

Besides these, there will be three more utility vehicles, including the Kangoo ZE in 2022. Alpine will also come up with three electric cars. One of them is likely to be a sport version of the Megane. The other two will be SUVs.