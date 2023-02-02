Renault cars in India to meet BS 6 Step 2 emission norms, get new technology

Renault India on Thursday announced that its entire range, including models like Kiger, Triber and Kwid, would meet the new BS-6 Ste 2 emission norms. Also, the French auto manufacturer has claimed that its new BS 6 Step 2 emission norms-compliant vehicle range will come with enhanced class-leading safety features. The car brand further claimed that as part of its attempt to become compliant with the new emission norms, all Renault cars in India would come equipped with a self-diagnostic device.

The self-diagnostic device onboard the Renault cars in India will constantly monitor the real-time vehicle emission levels while driving, along with other critical emission devices such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors, claimed the auto manufacturer.

Renault said in an official statement that it remains committed to the Government of India’s vision for a clean and green environment. “The launch of new BSVI Step 2 compliant petrol engines across the range will ensure a substantial reduction in emissions, thus contributing to a safer and cleaner environment," said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations. He also said that safety is of paramount importance to the company, and the introduction of new class-leading safety features in the new 2023 range further reiterates the company's commitment towards offering products that can deliver the highest global standards of safety accessible to Indian customers.

Meanwhile, Renault India has also announced the launch of a new and more affordable variant of its popular hatchback Kwid. The new Renault Kwid RXE variant has been launched at a price of ₹4.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This newly introduced RXE variant comes powered by a 1.0-litre engine paired with a manual gearbox, and it also gets Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as standard.

